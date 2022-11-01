Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Position Trimmed by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,865 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 8.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 28.6% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 7.3% during the second quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 4.7% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $45.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.25. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.63 and a 52 week high of $71.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.82.

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.86) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $49.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.60.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

