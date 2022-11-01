Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXSM. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $1,629,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 128,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,323,000 after buying an additional 8,252 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $1,591,000. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $5,402,000. Institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Cowen reduced their target price on Axsome Therapeutics to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $64.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.60.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $45.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.25. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.63 and a 52-week high of $71.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.86) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

