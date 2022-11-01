B Communications (OTCMKTS:BCOMF) Shares Up 9.2%

B Communications Ltd (OTCMKTS:BCOMF – Get Rating) shot up 9.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.46 and last traded at $5.45. 5,354 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 294% from the average session volume of 1,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.99.

B Communications Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.61 million, a PE ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.25.

About B Communications

B Communications Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications services for business and private customers in Israel. The company offers landline interior communications, including telephony, internet access and infrastructure, transmission and data communication, and wholesale services; and cellular radio-telephone services.

