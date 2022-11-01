BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB) and Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Financial Analysis

BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Rating) and Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for BAB and Brinker International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BAB 0 0 0 0 N/A Brinker International 1 9 7 0 2.35

Brinker International has a consensus target price of $36.11, suggesting a potential upside of 8.15%. Given Brinker International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Brinker International is more favorable than BAB.

Volatility & Risk

Valuation and Earnings

BAB has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brinker International has a beta of 2.27, meaning that its share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BAB and Brinker International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BAB $3.07 million 1.85 $650,000.00 $0.05 15.60 Brinker International $3.80 billion 0.39 $117.60 million $2.59 12.89

Brinker International has higher revenue and earnings than BAB. Brinker International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BAB, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.4% of Brinker International shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.7% of BAB shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Brinker International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BAB and Brinker International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BAB 12.87% 14.15% 9.19% Brinker International 3.09% -45.77% 5.79%

Summary

Brinker International beats BAB on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BAB

BAB, Inc. franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), and SweetDuet (SD) trade names in the United States. It's BAB franchised brand consists of daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products. The company's MFM brand comprise of various freshly baked muffins and coffees; and units operating as My Favorite Muffin Your All Day Bakery Café featuring specialty bagel sandwiches and related products. Its SD brand includes frozen yogurt products. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 68 franchise units and 4 licensed units in operation in 20 states. BAB, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Deerfield, Illinois.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2022, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,650 restaurants comprising 1,596 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name. The company also operates in virtual brands, including It's Just Wings and Maggiano's Italian Classics. Brinker International, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

