Balanced Commercial Property Trust (LON:BCPT) Shares Down 3.4%

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd (LON:BCPT – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 83.40 ($1.01) and last traded at GBX 83.50 ($1.01). Approximately 959,481 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 2,067,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 86.40 ($1.04).

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 88.56 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 105.92. The company has a market cap of £585.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 334.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.91, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 5.66.

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were issued a GBX 0.40 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Balanced Commercial Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.00%.

About Balanced Commercial Property Trust

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

