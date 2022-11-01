Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its position in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,395 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Banc of California were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BANC. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Banc of California during the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the second quarter worth $1,639,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the second quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Banc of California by 58.1% in the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares during the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BANC opened at $16.68 on Tuesday. Banc of California, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.48 and a 1 year high of $22.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

BANC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Banc of California from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Banc of California to $22.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

