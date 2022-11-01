Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $159.72.

Several brokerages have commented on BMO. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$152.50 to C$150.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

Shares of BMO stock opened at $92.08 on Tuesday. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $81.57 and a 12-month high of $122.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.05 and a 200-day moving average of $98.60.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The bank reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $1.086 per share. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.93%.

Institutional Trading of Bank of Montreal

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMO. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 346.4% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 163.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 103.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

