Beddow Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Beddow Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 4.4% of Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 97,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,236,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 28,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 390.2% in the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 15,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 12,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.25.

Insider Activity

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,864,202. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total value of $2,573,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,764,485.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,864,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,139 shares of company stock worth $11,350,942. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of JNJ opened at $173.97 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.47 and its 200-day moving average is $172.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.56.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.32%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading

