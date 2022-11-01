Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,085 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 181.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 315.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 40.5% during the first quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BSY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Griffin Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of BSY stock opened at $35.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $62.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.71.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 53.27%. The firm had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Bentley Systems’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

In related news, CIO David J. Hollister sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $8,224,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 2,105,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,578,941.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 1,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $60,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,634,484 shares in the company, valued at $310,841,424. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CIO David J. Hollister sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $8,224,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 2,105,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,578,941.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 478,259 shares of company stock valued at $18,853,211. Corporate insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

