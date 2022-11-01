Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Bentley Systems during the first quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Bentley Systems by 181.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bentley Systems by 315.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Bentley Systems by 40.5% during the first quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bentley Systems by 28.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Bentley Systems from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Griffin Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Bentley Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Bentley Systems from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

In related news, CIO David J. Hollister sold 200,000 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $8,224,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 2,105,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,578,941.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CIO David J. Hollister sold 200,000 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $8,224,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 2,105,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,578,941.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 1,668 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $60,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,634,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,841,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 478,259 shares of company stock valued at $18,853,211 over the last three months. Company insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BSY opened at $35.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.71. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.14. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $62.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.10 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 53.27% and a net margin of 9.48%. Bentley Systems’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

