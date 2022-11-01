Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) vs. Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) Head to Head Comparison

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) and Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Biocept and Biodesix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Biocept alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biocept -11.26% -19.99% -12.16% Biodesix -179.84% -458.27% -77.46%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Biocept and Biodesix’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biocept $61.25 million 0.22 -$2.82 million ($0.45) -1.78 Biodesix $54.51 million 0.74 -$43.16 million ($1.80) -0.56

Analyst Recommendations

Biocept has higher revenue and earnings than Biodesix. Biocept is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Biodesix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Biocept and Biodesix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biocept 0 0 1 0 3.00 Biodesix 0 1 4 0 2.80

Biocept currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 400.00%. Biodesix has a consensus target price of $9.33, indicating a potential upside of 824.09%. Given Biodesix’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Biodesix is more favorable than Biocept.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.2% of Biocept shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of Biodesix shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Biocept shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.8% of Biodesix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Biocept has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biodesix has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Biocept

(Get Rating)

Biocept, Inc., a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating cell-free tumor DNA and RNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms. The company offers assays for solid tumor indications, such as breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), gastric cancer, colorectal cancer, prostate cancer, pancreaticobiliary cancer, and ovarian cancer. It also provides cerebrospinal fluid tumor cell and ctDNA and ctRNA testing services to medical oncologists, neuro-oncologists, surgical oncologists, urologists, pulmonologists, pathologists, and other physicians; clinical trial and research services to pharmaceutical companies, biopharmaceutical companies and clinical research organizations; and RT-PCR testing services for COVID-19. The company has a collaboration with CLEARED4 to develop a system for tracking and managing COVID-19 testing requirements and test results for its customers; and with Protean BioDiagnostics, Inc. to research the ability of its Target Selector molecular assay to determine EGFR status in NSCLC patients. Biocept, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Biodesix

(Get Rating)

Biodesix, Inc. operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules. It also offers GeneStrat ddPCR and VeriStrat tests, which are used in the diagnosis of lung cancer to measure the presence of mutations in the tumor and the state of the patient's immune system to establish the patient's prognosis and help guide treatment decisions; and GeneStrat NGS (NGS) test, a 72-hour blood-based NGS test. In addition, the company, through its partnership with Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., provides Bio-Rad SARS-CoV-2 ddPCR, a COVID-19 Test under Biodesix WorkSafe testing program; and Platelia SARS-CoV-2 Total Ab test, an antibody test for detecting a B-cell immune response to SARS-CoV-2 that indicate recent or prior infection. Further, it offers diagnostic and clinical research, as well as clinical trial testing services to biopharmaceutical companies; and discovers, develops, and commercializes companion diagnostics. The company was formerly known as Elston Technologies, Inc. Biodesix, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Biocept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biocept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.