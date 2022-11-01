Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Hits New 12-Month High After Insider Buying Activity

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $16.37 and last traded at $16.34, with a volume of 10192 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.33.

Specifically, Director Gregory Bailey bought 200,000 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,507,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,833,695.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Biohaven news, CEO Vlad Coric purchased 853,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $8,960,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,475,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,494,472. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Bailey purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,507,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,833,695.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,276,167 shares of company stock worth $18,809,508. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Biohaven alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Biohaven from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Biohaven from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Biohaven from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.81.

Biohaven Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.01.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($6.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.79) by ($3.42). The business had revenue of $215.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.33 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Biohaven Ltd. will post -12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biohaven

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHVN. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven during the second quarter worth $208,365,000. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven during the second quarter worth $182,866,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven during the second quarter worth $150,062,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven during the second quarter worth $101,821,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of Biohaven by 177.0% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 966,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,555,000 after acquiring an additional 617,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

About Biohaven

(Get Rating)

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.