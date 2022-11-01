BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants to $32.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ BJRI opened at $32.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.39. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52 week low of $20.15 and a 52 week high of $37.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.46 million, a PE ratio of -164.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.42 and a beta of 1.75.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 419,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,879,000 after buying an additional 44,561 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth $439,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 19, 2022, it operated 213 restaurants in 29 states. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

