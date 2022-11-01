Black Diamond Financial LLC Acquires 263 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,644 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Tobam grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Microsoft from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

Microsoft Price Performance

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSFT opened at $232.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $219.13 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $246.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.