BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Position Increased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the first quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the first quarter worth about $208,000.

Get BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust alerts:

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Stock Performance

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust stock opened at $14.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.86. BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust has a one year low of $13.32 and a one year high of $20.43.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Increases Dividend

About BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were given a $0.1041 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

(Get Rating)

–

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.