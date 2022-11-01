Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Stock Position Reduced by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,775 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 27.92% of the company’s stock.

OWL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $15.75 to $13.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Friday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.53.

OWL opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $17.89. The stock has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.09.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Blue Owl Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.37% and a negative net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $327.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.10 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -220.00%.

In other news, major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 202,018 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $2,321,186.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,770,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,877,794.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,157,218 shares of company stock worth $26,888,286. 31.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

