Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Holdings Raised by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Boot Barn by 408.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Boot Barn during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on BOOT. StockNews.com began coverage on Boot Barn in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Boot Barn to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen decreased their price target on Boot Barn from $140.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Boot Barn from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Boot Barn from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.20.

Boot Barn Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $56.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.59. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.73 and a fifty-two week high of $134.50.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $351.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.00 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO James M. Watkins bought 2,500 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.83 per share, with a total value of $152,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,112.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO James M. Watkins bought 2,500 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.83 per share, with a total value of $152,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,112.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Starrett bought 4,000 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.88 per share, with a total value of $283,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,953.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boot Barn Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

