British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,088 ($49.40).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BATS. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,800 ($58.00) target price on British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($47.12) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,500 ($54.37) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,500 ($42.29) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($48.33) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Stock Up 0.6 %

British American Tobacco stock opened at GBX 3,433.50 ($41.49) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £77.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,461.06. British American Tobacco has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,508 ($30.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,645 ($44.04). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,387.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,409.41.

British American Tobacco Dividend Announcement

About British American Tobacco

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a GBX 54.45 ($0.66) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is 115.15%.

(Get Rating)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.