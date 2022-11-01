BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BRP Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of BRP Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

BRP Group Price Performance

BRP stock opened at $28.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -177.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. BRP Group has a 1 year low of $17.08 and a 1 year high of $45.36.

Insider Activity at BRP Group

BRP Group ( NASDAQ:BRP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $232.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.48 million. Equities analysts forecast that BRP Group will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Lowry Baldwin acquired 172,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.87 per share, for a total transaction of $4,965,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 172,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRP Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BRP Group during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of BRP Group during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of BRP Group during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BRP Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in BRP Group by 125.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRP Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

See Also

