Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Bunge were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Bunge by 180.0% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bunge in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bunge presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.71.

Bunge Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of BG opened at $98.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.42. Bunge Limited has a 1-year low of $80.41 and a 1-year high of $128.40. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.64.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $16.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.73 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 25.11%. Bunge’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 13.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 25.43%.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Articles

