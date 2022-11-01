C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 27.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,328,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,054,000 after buying an additional 282,532 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth $13,623,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 94.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 218,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,529,000 after buying an additional 105,903 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,680,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,150,433,000 after buying an additional 91,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 37.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 308,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,320,000 after buying an additional 83,381 shares in the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHRW opened at $97.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.77. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.78. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.57 and a 12 month high of $121.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

In related news, Director Henry J. Maier acquired 922 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $108.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,990.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,990.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $365,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,060 shares in the company, valued at $2,407,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry J. Maier purchased 922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $108.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,990.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,990.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CHRW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Vertical Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.29.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

