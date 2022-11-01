Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Short Interest Up 11.6% in October

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, an increase of 11.6% from the September 30th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 346,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Cabot in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cabot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.25.

Get Cabot alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cabot by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,931,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $474,186,000 after acquiring an additional 686,769 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cabot in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,625,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 237.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 600,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,284,000 after purchasing an additional 422,273 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cabot by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,120,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $418,701,000 after buying an additional 374,834 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Cabot by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,541,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $242,273,000 after buying an additional 353,154 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cabot Stock Up 0.9 %

CBT stock opened at $73.48 on Tuesday. Cabot has a one year low of $50.96 and a one year high of $78.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Cabot had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cabot will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Cabot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.