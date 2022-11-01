Cambria Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:BLDG) Shares Down 0.6%

Cambria Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:BLDG – Get Rating) traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.96 and last traded at $24.98. 651 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 5,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.12.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Global Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $974,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of Cambria Global Real Estate ETF by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 22,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cambria Global Real Estate ETF by 170.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 23,047 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Cambria Global Real Estate ETF by 1,264.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspireon Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Cambria Global Real Estate ETF by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors now owns 213,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 77,490 shares during the last quarter.

