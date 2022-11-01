Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Acquired by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 98.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,786 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,848 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 44.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 94.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.58.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $45.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.99. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $39.72 and a 12-month high of $66.24.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 15.82%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.649 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.17%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

