Cantor Fitzgerald Trims TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Target Price to $2.15

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $2.85 to $2.15 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TRSSF has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of TerrAscend from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of TerrAscend in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of TerrAscend in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a C$4.25 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum lowered shares of TerrAscend from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of TerrAscend from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3.57.

OTCMKTS:TRSSF opened at $1.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. TerrAscend has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $7.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.70.

TerrAscend ( OTCMKTS:TRSSF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $64.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.38 million. On average, analysts forecast that TerrAscend will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TerrAscend Corp. produces and sells medical cannabis products. The firm owns several businesses and brands, including The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections and Arise Bioscience Inc The company was founded by Basem Hanna, Vijay Sappani and Michael Nashat on March 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

