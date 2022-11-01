Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Leisure Capital Management raised its position in Amazon.com by 2,280.3% in the second quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 8,355 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 8,004 shares in the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,634.7% in the second quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 549,900 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,405,000 after purchasing an additional 518,200 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,873.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,876.9% in the second quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 119,287 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,669,000 after purchasing an additional 113,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marion Wealth Management grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,915.5% in the second quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 1,955 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $102.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.02, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.79 and a 200-day moving average of $121.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.66 and a 52 week high of $188.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.19.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 321,668 shares of company stock worth $15,823,040. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

