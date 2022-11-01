CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,849 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 297.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

CareTrust REIT Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ CTRE opened at $18.68 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.86. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $23.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 266.86 and a beta of 1.13.

CareTrust REIT Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,571.43%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CTRE shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.21.

CareTrust REIT Profile

(Get Rating)

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.