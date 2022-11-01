Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Short Interest Update

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 516,000 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the September 30th total of 461,600 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 216,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan purchased 2,975 shares of Carlyle Secured Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.30 per share, for a total transaction of $42,542.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,255 shares in the company, valued at $933,146.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlyle Secured Lending alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carlyle Secured Lending

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGBD. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 103,933 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,134,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 263,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 78,206 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 108,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 66,203 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $830,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Carlyle Secured Lending Stock Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on CGBD shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $13.50 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Carlyle Secured Lending stock opened at $12.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.50. Carlyle Secured Lending has a 1-year low of $11.23 and a 1-year high of $14.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $650.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.64.

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Carlyle Secured Lending had a net margin of 65.03% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $35.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.90 million. On average, analysts expect that Carlyle Secured Lending will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Carlyle Secured Lending Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.75%. This is a boost from Carlyle Secured Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Carlyle Secured Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.69%.

About Carlyle Secured Lending

(Get Rating)

TCG BDC, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.