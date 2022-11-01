Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the September 30th total of 2,420,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 407,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Cars.com Price Performance

Shares of Cars.com stock opened at $13.88 on Tuesday. Cars.com has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $19.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $941.95 million, a PE ratio of 173.52 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.34.

Get Cars.com alerts:

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Cars.com had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $162.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cars.com will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cars.com

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Cars.com to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Cars.com to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Cars.com during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Cars.com by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Cars.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Cars.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.