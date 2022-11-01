Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the September 30th total of 2,420,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 407,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.
Cars.com Price Performance
Shares of Cars.com stock opened at $13.88 on Tuesday. Cars.com has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $19.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $941.95 million, a PE ratio of 173.52 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.34.
Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Cars.com had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $162.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cars.com will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cars.com
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Cars.com during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Cars.com by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Cars.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Cars.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.
Cars.com Company Profile
Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.
See Also
