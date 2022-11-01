Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $225.40.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $180.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $216.46 on Tuesday. Caterpillar has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $237.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 12.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment House LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 25.6% in the third quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Emfo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1,743.7% in the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 9,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 8,893 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 5.0% in the third quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 46,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 95,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of The West increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 5.1% in the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 18,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

