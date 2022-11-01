Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Position Increased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,244 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 42,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 132,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,187,000 after purchasing an additional 13,248 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,121,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CATY shares. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

In other news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $226,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 223,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,163,486.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $226,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 223,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,163,486.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 10,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 99,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,149,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $1,037,640. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATY opened at $45.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12-month low of $37.37 and a 12-month high of $48.88.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $205.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.26 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 41.20% and a return on equity of 13.93%. Cathay General Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

