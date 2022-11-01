Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $19.89, but opened at $20.41. Central Pacific Financial shares last traded at $20.28, with a volume of 547 shares traded.

Specifically, COO Arnold D. Martines purchased 5,000 shares of Central Pacific Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.44 per share, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,274 shares in the company, valued at $102,526.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut Central Pacific Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Central Pacific Financial to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Compass Point dropped their price target on Central Pacific Financial to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Central Pacific Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Central Pacific Financial Price Performance

Central Pacific Financial Announces Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of $561.90 million, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.66 and a 200-day moving average of $22.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Pacific Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPF. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 11,428 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 256,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,165,000 after purchasing an additional 49,072 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 22,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 1st quarter worth $1,067,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

