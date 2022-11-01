Charles Bracher Sells 6,250 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) CFO Charles Bracher sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $220,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,587.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Thursday, August 18th, Charles Bracher sold 10,311 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.24, for a total value of $435,536.64.

NASDAQ:GO opened at $34.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of -0.06. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a one year low of $21.86 and a one year high of $46.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $897.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.80 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 58.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $49.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. DA Davidson lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Grocery Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.70.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

