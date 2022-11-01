Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Stock Position Raised by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRL opened at $212.25 on Tuesday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.36 and a 1 year high of $448.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.30.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.03. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $973.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRL shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $350.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.33.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total value of $45,226.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,695,815.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

