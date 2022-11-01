Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $243.00 to $249.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. Chart Industries traded as high as $219.05 and last traded at $218.67, with a volume of 2062 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $212.66.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GTLS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $259.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Chart Industries to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.62.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 3.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 4.5% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in Chart Industries by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 5,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries Stock Up 4.8 %

The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $195.54 and its 200 day moving average is $180.47.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $404.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.17 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 6.28%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.