Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Position Reduced by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,808 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,329 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $3,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,885,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $813,690,000 after purchasing an additional 118,649 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,430,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,332,000 after buying an additional 117,040 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 17,268.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,873,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,013,000 after buying an additional 1,862,359 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 79.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 900,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,626,000 after buying an additional 397,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 14.4% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 767,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,107,000 after buying an additional 96,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.21.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

CHKP stock opened at $129.23 on Tuesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $107.54 and a 1 year high of $149.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.12. The firm has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.61.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $577.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.78 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.