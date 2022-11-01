Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,521 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the second quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the first quarter worth $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the first quarter worth $36,000. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the second quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the first quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CIM opened at $6.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.61. Chimera Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $16.85.

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $116.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.19 million. Chimera Investment had a positive return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 8.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -141.54%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CIM. Barclays lowered their price target on Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered Chimera Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Chimera Investment to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chimera Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of residential, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

