Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 91,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Cinemark by 241.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,334,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,058,000 after purchasing an additional 943,100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cinemark by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,714,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,624,000 after purchasing an additional 789,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cinemark by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,649,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,303,000 after purchasing an additional 359,501 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in Cinemark by 185.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 531,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,176,000 after purchasing an additional 344,934 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in Cinemark by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,212,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,503,000 after purchasing an additional 312,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Cinemark Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:CNK opened at $10.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $23.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $744.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.88 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 43.57% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 152.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.19) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Cinemark from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Cinemark from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Cinemark from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Cinemark from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Cinemark from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cinemark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.89.

Cinemark Profile

(Get Rating)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of June 30, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.