Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,750,000 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the September 30th total of 4,260,000 shares. Currently, 12.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 296,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.0 days.
Cipher Mining Stock Down 12.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ CIFR opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. Cipher Mining has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $9.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.83.
Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cipher Mining will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cipher Mining
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIFR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,442,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,530,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cipher Mining by 103.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,893,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,891,000 after purchasing an additional 964,326 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cipher Mining by 159.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 602,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 370,315 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 30.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 544,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 127,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 2,630.5% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 392,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 377,825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.96% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock.
Cipher Mining Company Profile
Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.
