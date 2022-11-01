Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.94.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on C. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Citigroup from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Citigroup from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citigroup

Citigroup Stock Down 0.6 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 26,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 54,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 198,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,119,000 after purchasing an additional 23,050 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 46,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $45.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $88.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.58. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $69.93.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.