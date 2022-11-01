Citigroup Lowers Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $27.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the chip maker’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $37.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. DZ Bank lowered shares of Intel from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.09.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $28.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.24. Intel has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The firm has a market cap of $116.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Intel

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.92%.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bonness Enterprises Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 94,450 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 35.5% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 70,260 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 18,397 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 117.8% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 20,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 11,268 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in Intel by 173.6% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after purchasing an additional 342,649 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Intel by 19.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 639,671 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $31,702,000 after purchasing an additional 105,016 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.