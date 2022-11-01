Clarivate (CLVT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Clarivate has set its FY 2022 guidance at $0.80-$0.90 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $0.80-0.90 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Clarivate had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $686.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.51 million. On average, analysts expect Clarivate to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CLVT opened at $10.33 on Tuesday. Clarivate has a 52 week low of $8.74 and a 52 week high of $25.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

In other news, Director Andrew Miles Snyder bought 208,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,418,746.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 208,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,418,746.13. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLVT. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clarivate in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Clarivate by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,163,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,990,000 after purchasing an additional 34,175 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Clarivate by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 44,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 12,511 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Clarivate by 241.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 180,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 127,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Clarivate by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 645,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,950,000 after purchasing an additional 162,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLVT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Clarivate from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Clarivate from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Clarivate from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clarivate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

