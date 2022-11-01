CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CMS Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut their price target on CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim cut their price target on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on CMS Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

CMS Energy stock opened at $57.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.09. The company has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.36. CMS Energy has a 52-week low of $52.41 and a 52-week high of $73.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.16%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 409.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 92.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.