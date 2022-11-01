Comerica Bank Acquires 254 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,218 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Trimble by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,194,587 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $591,158,000 after buying an additional 4,118,552 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Trimble by 2,428.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,040,789 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $118,835,000 after buying an additional 1,960,069 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Trimble by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,228,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $232,875,000 after buying an additional 554,794 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Trimble by 13,579.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 465,379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,572,000 after purchasing an additional 461,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Trimble by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,634,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $117,938,000 after purchasing an additional 450,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble Stock Performance

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $60.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.58. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.99 and a 52 week high of $91.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.97 and a 200-day moving average of $62.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $941.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.99 million. Trimble had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

TRMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Trimble from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Trimble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

Insider Activity at Trimble

In related news, SVP Peter Large sold 2,188 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total value of $156,048.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Trimble news, VP James Joel Langley sold 14,076 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $957,168.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter Large sold 2,188 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total transaction of $156,048.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,676 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,537. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trimble Profile

(Get Rating)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.