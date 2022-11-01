Comerica Bank Acquires 45 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,014 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Paycom Software by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,502 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Paycom Software by 661.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 47,193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,048,000 after acquiring an additional 40,998 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Paycom Software by 320.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 181 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp increased its stake in Paycom Software by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

PAYC opened at $346.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $341.55 and a 200 day moving average of $319.97. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.82 and a 52-week high of $558.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.04, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.43.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.38% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $316.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, August 15th that permits the company to buyback $1.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

PAYC has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $390.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $339.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $457.00 to $393.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.67.

In related news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total transaction of $371,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,856,320.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

