Comerica Bank Acquires 5,950 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 93,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 123.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 847.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 8,781.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays lowered shares of Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $18.50 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.38.

Insider Activity

Newell Brands Trading Down 8.2 %

In other news, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $908,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,255.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $908,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,255.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $1,204,324.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 953,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,096,220.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWL stock opened at $13.81 on Tuesday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.86.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Further Reading

