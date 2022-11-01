Comerica Bank Boosts Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 931.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,237 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,977 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,302,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Shopify by 993.3% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 7,620 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,923 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 791.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,184,593 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $261,751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602,770 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Shopify by 737.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 22,518 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 19,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2,438.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,341 shares in the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHOP opened at $34.23 on Tuesday. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $176.29. The company has a current ratio of 11.17, a quick ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.31. The company has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.82.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Shopify from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. KGI Securities cut Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Shopify from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Shopify from $47.50 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.89.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

