Comerica Bank Boosts Position in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,075 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Atlas were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlas by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlas by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Atlas by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 121,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. grew its stake in Atlas by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 42,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Atlas by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. 68.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlas Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ATCO opened at $14.79 on Tuesday. Atlas Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $16.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Atlas Dividend Announcement

Atlas ( NYSE:ATCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Atlas had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 32.11%. The business had revenue of $413.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Atlas Corp. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Atlas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $14.45 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Atlas from $14.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Atlas from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.36.

Atlas Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies.

