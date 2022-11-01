Comerica Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 105,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 6.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 115,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 6,646 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.9% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 22,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 411.0% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 51,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 41,132 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 59,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments Trading Up 0.3 %

Retail Opportunity Investments Dividend Announcement

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $14.48 on Tuesday. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $20.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.