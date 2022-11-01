Comerica Bank Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 40.0% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 17,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 49.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VAW opened at $162.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.91. Vanguard Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.72 and a fifty-two week high of $201.11.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

